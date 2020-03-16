1  of  36
Closings
Birmingham Barons 2020 season Birmingham Bulls Birmingham Public Library locations Blount County Schools City of Pell City Facilities City of Tuscaloosa COOSA COUNTY SCHOOLS Ephesus Academy Gadsden City Schools (End of Business) Greater Birmingham Humane Society Hale County Schools Hale County Schools Haleyville City Schools Helena City Court for Tuesday March 17th Hoover City Schools Hoover City Schools Hoover Met Complex (Finley Center Walking Track still Open) Hoover Municipal Court Sessions Hoover Public Library Hoover Recreation Center Hoover Senior Center Irondale Public Library Irondale Senior Activity Center JASPER CITY SCHOOLS Marion County Schools Mountain Brook Schools (No E-Learning Day) Sidewalk Film Center and Cinema State Archery Championship State Capitol Tours Sumiton Christian School SWAC basketball games at Bartow Arena TALLADEGA CITY SCHOOLS Tarrant City Schools Tuscaloosa Municipal Court Proceedings Walker County Schools Winfield City Schools

WATCH: Jefferson Co. Commission declares a state of emergency in response to COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The latest on Jefferson County’s state of emergency in light of concerns over the coronavirus:

9:15 a.m.

The Jefferson County Commission has officially declared a state of emergency in response to the increase in COVID-19 cases in the county.

By doing this, it will free up resources to fight the spread of the virus, specifically reallocating $147,000 toward storm shelter construction. As of Monday, the state of Alabama has 22 confirmed cases and health officials say 12 of those cases are in Jefferson County.

During the meeting, county commissioners discussed the impact of trash pick up and renewals of tags due to the state of the emergency. The Jefferson County commissioners discussed closing down the courthouses and county facilities to the public until April 6. The closure goes into effect at the close of business today.

Officials say that this does not impact employees and that they would still be getting paid. Key personnel in the city will still work, from garbage collection, payroll etc.

The Jefferson County Commission also voted to suspend travel for county employees. Employees will still be reimbursed if they’ve already spent money on upcoming trips.

Some county commissioners requested a grace period for those who may need to renew tags and licenses. Officials say that a plan with more details regarding the changes will go out soon.

9 a.m.

On Monday, Jefferson County officials are expected to declare a state of emergency in response to the growing COVID-19 threat, according to the county’s director of public information.

The emergency meeting will take place at 9 a.m Monday. All items on the docket for the commission’s meeting on March 17 will be discussed during this gathering.

