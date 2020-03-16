WATCH: Jefferson Co. Commission declares a state of emergency in response to COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The latest on Jefferson County’s state of emergency in light of concerns over the coronavirus:

9:15 a.m.

The Jefferson County Commission has officially declared a state of emergency in response to the increase in COVID-19 cases in the county.

By doing this, it will free up resources to fight the spread of the virus, specifically reallocating $147,000 toward storm shelter construction. As of Monday, the state of Alabama has 22 confirmed cases and health officials say 12 of those cases are in Jefferson County.

During the meeting, county commissioners discussed the impact of trash pick up and renewals of tags due to the state of the emergency. The Jefferson County commissioners discussed closing down the courthouses and county facilities to the public until April 6. The closure goes into effect at the close of business today.

Officials say that this does not impact employees and that they would still be getting paid. Key personnel in the city will still work, from garbage collection, payroll etc.



The Jefferson County Commission also voted to suspend travel for county employees. Employees will still be reimbursed if they’ve already spent money on upcoming trips.

Some county commissioners requested a grace period for those who may need to renew tags and licenses. Officials say that a plan with more details regarding the changes will go out soon.

9 a.m.

On Monday, Jefferson County officials are expected to declare a state of emergency in response to the growing COVID-19 threat, according to the county’s director of public information.

The emergency meeting will take place at 9 a.m Monday. All items on the docket for the commission’s meeting on March 17 will be discussed during this gathering.

