Jefferson County Health Officer Dr. Mark Wilson on COVID-19 recommendations

As the U.S. moves past 44,000 coronavirus deaths, our team in Washington, D.C. is examining the issues that likely won't be featured tonight during primetime cable news -- including what federal lawmakers are saying about states reopening and the racial data currently available pertaining to coronavirus. You can watch their original reporting in a livestream at 9/8c.

President Donald Trump said he and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo agreed in an Oval Office meeting Tuesday to work to double coronavirus testing in the hard-hit state over the next few weeks.