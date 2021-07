JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Health Department is encouraging parents to add back-to-school immunizations to list of things to do.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine can be given to children 12 years old and older. Health experts say vaccinations are the best way to protect all members of our community and help avoid a disruptive surge.

Click on the above video as Dr. Khalilah Brown of the Jefferson County Health Department talked with CBS 42 about the health issue.