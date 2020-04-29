Jefferson County Courthouse, satellite offices to reopen May 1

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Court will soon be back in session. The Jefferson County Commission announced that they are reopening the courthouse on Richard Arrington Junior Boulevard North and satellite locations to the public on Friday, May 1.

Even though they will be open to the public, Jefferson County officials are encouraging citizens to still do items online where possible to avoid any lines.

Jefferson County officials say with the opening of the courthouse they will be following recommended state health orders such as:

If you are planning to go down to the courthouse, you must wear a face-covering according to the City of Birmingham ordinance. Employees and customers will abide by this rule.

Social distancing is required for anyone waiting for services

New plexiglass shields will be added to all public-facing counters.

The courthouse will be cleaned according to CDC guidelines.

Jefferson County Officials also say that anyone who had to renew their car tag for March or April have until May 15 to renew per the State Revenue Department. This can be done online here.

For more information visit, www.jccal.org.

LATEST POSTS