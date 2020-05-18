Jefferson County Commissioner, Cathedral of the Cross Church hosts fruits, veggies giveaway for families

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County President Pro-Tem and District 1 Commissioner Lashunda Scales along with the AOH Cathedral of the Cross Church are working to make sure that residents have more healthy choices during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cars lined up for miles at the AOH Cathedral of the Cross Church on Center Point Parkway Monday as Jefferson County Commissioner Scales, Bishop Phillip Wright of the Cathedral of the Cross Church, and many volunteers came together to give away fresh produce to the community.

Twenty pounds of boxes fruits and veggies are being given out from 12:30 p.m. until 3 p.m. Monday. Approximately 20,000 pounds of fruits and veggies will be available.

The drive-thru produce giveaway will take place from 12:30 p.m. until 3 p.m. every Monday starting today.

