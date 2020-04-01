Jefferson County Commission extends closure of courthouses, purchases 55 hospital beds in ’emergency meeting’

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Commission has approved two resolutions after calling an “emergency meeting” Tuesday afternoon.

The first resolution will extend the closure of the Jefferson County courthouses and other facilities to the public through April 30.

The second resolution authorized the purchase of 55 hospital beds from Jett Medical Company for $80,750. This resolution also transfers $1 million from the county’s Catastrophic Event Fund to the General Fund to make this purchase and any other expenditures that arise due to COVID-19.

These hospital beds will be used to set up a surge hospital should Jefferson County experience a large increase in coronavirus cases that exceed local hospital capacity.

