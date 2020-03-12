WATCH: JCDH provides coronavirus update; recommends gatherings of 500 or more canceled

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — On Thursday afternoon, the Jefferson County Department of Health (JCDH) officials provided what they are calling a ‘time-sensitive’ update on the Novel Coronavirus COVID-19.

During the press conference, JCDH officials say that they recommend all events with 500 or more people be canceled immediately.

Health officials also say that as of right now, there are only about 50 people who have been tested in the state of Alabama for the coronavirus. But there are many, many, more who people have not been tested.

Due to the fact that so many people in Jefferson County travel and work close to others in public places, the risk for COVID-19 is very high.

“There is so much of COVID-19 around the U.S. that everyone should just assume that it is here in Jefferson County,” officials said during the press conference. “So, therefore, it is just a matter of time before a case is discovered in Jefferson County.”

Health experts say that everyone should use social distancing, of about six feet between each person. JCDH says that they recommend anyone who thinks that they have any symptoms to please contact their doctor.

