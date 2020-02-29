JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Department of Health has scheduled a meeting with all school systems in Jefferson County on Tuesday, March 3, at the Central Health Center.
JCDH Medical Director for Disease Control Dr. Wesley Willeford, MD will discuss preparedness efforts, provide updates and answer any questions from the schools’ administrators as it relates to COVID-19 or the Coronavirus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued general guidance on February 25, stating that the SARS-Coronavirus-2 or COVID-19 has the potential to spread inside the United States.
In light of this directive, JCDH is proactively including school administrators responsible for thousands of Jefferson County students to share general education on this public health issue creating concern in the community. In addition to providing information to Jefferson County school officials, JCDH will be sending letters to businesses to inform them of best practices certified by the CDC.
COVID-19 is called a coronavirus. Coronaviruses have caused illnesses in people for many years now, but COVID-19 is new for people. The virus spreads through coughing and the droplets of liquid that are made from coughing.
JCDH reports the most important things that the general public can do to protect themselves are as follows:
- Get influenza/flu vaccine as soon as possible to protect against the flu to avoid infection with two viruses
- Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand gel
- Cover your coughs and sneezes
- Stay at home from work or school if you have a fever
- Clean and disinfect surfaces at home and at work
- Person in Washington state first in US to die from Coronavirus
- JeffCo. Health Department educating school officials on Coronavirus
- WATCH: UAB football begins Spring practice
- Democratic presidential candidates plan to attend Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee
- Local talent competition Saturday for adults with disabilities