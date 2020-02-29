JeffCo. Health Department educating school officials on Coronavirus

BANGKOK, THAILAND – FEBRUARY 28: People wear surgical face masks on the Asoke BTS platform on February 28, 2020 in Bangkok, Thailand. Thai citizens and tourists have taken measures such as wearing masks and hand sanitizing stations in public places following the spread of Covid-19, a new strain of coronavirus originating in Wuhan, China. As of Friday, February 28, Thailand has 40 confirmed cases of Covid-19. (Photo by Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Department of Health has scheduled a meeting with all school systems in Jefferson County on Tuesday, March 3, at the Central Health Center.

JCDH Medical Director for Disease Control Dr. Wesley Willeford, MD will discuss preparedness efforts, provide updates and answer any questions from the schools’ administrators as it relates to COVID-19 or the Coronavirus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued general guidance on February 25, stating that the SARS-Coronavirus-2 or COVID-19 has the potential to spread inside the United States.

In light of this directive, JCDH is proactively including school administrators responsible for thousands of Jefferson County students to share general education on this public health issue creating concern in the community. In addition to providing information to Jefferson County school officials, JCDH will be sending letters to businesses to inform them of best practices certified by the CDC.

COVID-19 is called a coronavirus. Coronaviruses have caused illnesses in people for many years now, but COVID-19 is new for people. The virus spreads through coughing and the droplets of liquid that are made from coughing.

JCDH reports the most important things that the general public can do to protect themselves are as follows: