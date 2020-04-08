Jeff Co. DA Carr, League of Gentlemen show appreciation to medical personnel

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) As the coronavirus cases continue to increase, more and more people are in need of medical help. The COVID-19 Pandemic is causing many doctors, nurses and other medical personnel all over the world to work long, hard and dangerous hours as they work to take care of those in need.

The Alabama Department of Public Health confirms that the state now has over 2,472 cases, 48 coronavirus-related deaths and so far over 18,900 Alabamians have been tested.

Health officials say that as of right now about 314 people are hospitalized and receiving treatment for COVID-19 in Alabama. With those hospitalizations, staff members are dedicating their time and their lives during the massive public crisis.

In an effort to show support and appreciation for their hard work, Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr, and the DA’s League of Gentlemen provided lunch for staff at the UAB Medical West Hospital. The lunch donation was given on behalf of the DA’s League of Gentlemen, which is a group of boys who are considered high-risk of falling into the cracks and getting into trouble.

Through the DA’s League of Gentlemen, the mentoring program teaches young boys the importance of sharing, caring and helping those in need.

