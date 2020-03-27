JCSO partners with Meals on Wheels to deliver food during COVID-19 pandemic

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has joined forces with Meals on Wheels to deliver food to the elderly and those who cannot leave their homes during the coronavirus pandemic.

JCSO will be delivering meals to customers in the Forestdale and Bessemer areas. Deputies who make deliveries will also be taking requests from customers on what else they may need during this crisis.

“I want our citizens to know that our roles as deputies, go beyond just keeping you safe.” Sheriff Mark Pettway said. “I have challenged the men and women who serve within our office to come together and look for ways that we can do our part to help make this already tumultuous process less stressful; this partnership with Meals on Wheels is just one way that we will be doing that, and I’m eager to continue using our resources to help us move past this pandemic as a county, as a state, and as a country.”

Meals on Wheels is also looking for younger people to help prepare the meals as well. To volunteer, click here.

