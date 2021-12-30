JCDH holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics throughout January in Birmingham

FILE – A dose of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is prepared at Lurie Children’s hospital, Nov. 5, 2021, in Chicago. The omicron-fueled surge that is sending COVID-19 cases rocketing in the U.S. is putting children in the hospital in close to record numbers, and experts lament that most of the youngsters are not vaccinated. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Throughout January, the Jefferson County Department of Health will host free COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

The clinics will be held Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Central Health Center, located at 1400 6th Avenue South in Birmingham. Those 5 years old and older are eligible for a vaccine.

Vaccines that will be offered include Moderna, Janssen, and Comirnaty, previously known as Pfizer and now approved for use in children.

No ID, legal status or medical insurance are required to take part in the clinic.

Walk-ins accepted, although those interested are encouraged to make an appointment here. For more information, call 205-858-2221.