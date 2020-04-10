JCDH: Don’t let fear of COVID-19 stop you from seeking shelter during severe weather

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — While Alabamians are currently dealing with the coronavirus threat, severe weather this weekend poses another one.

Despite orders to practice social distancing, the Jefferson County Department of Health (JCDH) is advising citizens that their physical safety comes first and should seek shelter in case the weather becomes too severe.

“Severe weather is expected on Sunday, April 12, 2020. The first concern of Jefferson County residents should be their physical safety. Do not let the fear of COVID-19 keep you from seeking shelter during a dangerous weather event,” a tweet from JCDH read.

JCDH is also recommending that if you do seek shelter outside of your home, that you wear a cloth face covering.

