JCCEO shutting down after employee tests positive for COVID-19

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Committee for Economic Opportunity (JCCEO) is shutting down its entire agency after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus).

Executive Director Sharon Myles was made aware Saturday. Due to the positive test, the agency is shutting down. Their staff member who tested positive for coronavirus was employed at the Festival Head Start Center, JCCEO tells CBS 42.

The entire agency is shutting down for the recommended 14 days as a precaution to stop the spread of the virus. Each staff member who works at that location or has come in contact with the individual who tested positive is being urged to get tested for the virus, remain at home and watch for possible symptoms.

JCCEO is also requiring all staff not to report to any facilities until further notice.

In addition, JCCEO was scheduled to host a milk and pamper giveaway and sack lunch giveaway on Monday and Tuesday, March 23 and March 24, but the event will now be rescheduled for a later date.