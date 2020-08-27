Jackson-Olin High School football to cancel game, quarantine after player tests positive for COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham City Schools has announced that the Jackson-Olin High School football team will have to cancel its game against Calera after a player tested positive for the coronavirus.

The game was scheduled for Friday. The team will now also have to quarantine for 14 days.

“I have been informed that a student-athlete on the Jackson-Olin football team has tested positive for COVID-19,” BCS said in a statement. “The team and its staff will quarantine for 14 days. This means that the football game scheduled during this time will be canceled.”

Jackson-Olin will be allowed to play their next game on Sept. 11 against Mortimer Jordan High School if no new cases are reported.

