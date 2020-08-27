Jackson-Olin High School football to cancel game, quarantine after player tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy of Shutterstock)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham City Schools has announced that the Jackson-Olin High School football team will have to cancel its game against Calera after a player tested positive for the coronavirus.

The game was scheduled for Friday. The team will now also have to quarantine for 14 days.

“I have been informed that a student-athlete on the Jackson-Olin football team has tested positive for COVID-19,” BCS said in a statement. “The team and its staff will quarantine for 14 days. This means that the football game scheduled during this time will be canceled.”

Jackson-Olin will be allowed to play their next game on Sept. 11 against Mortimer Jordan High School if no new cases are reported.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES

CBS 42 Cares

See more on CBS 42 Cares page