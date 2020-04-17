Ivey: Return to ‘normal’ must be gradual

Medical personnel walk out to screen their first patient as Morgan County Health Department begins its first day of COVID-19 testing at the site, Wednesday, April 15, 2020, in Decatur, Ala. (Dan Busey/The Decatur Daily via AP)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says the reopening of the state’s economy must be a gradual process to avoid a resurgence of coronavirus cases.

Ivey says the return to normal must be a gradual process. The Republican governor is facing a push by some businesses to be allowed to reopen while balancing health concerns and worries that limited testing has not fully tracked the state of the virus’s spread in Alabama.

The current closures and stay-home order lasts through April 30. A state task force urged the immediate reopening of some businesses.

Alabama health officials announced Friday that the Alabama National Guard would help disinfect nursing homes that have COVID-19 positive residents.

LATEST POSTS