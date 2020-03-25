Ivey: No plans for a statewide shelter in place order

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said she has no plans to issue a statewide “shelter in place” order to combat the new coronavirus.
Citing economic concerns, Ivey signaled a reluctance to join the states, including New York, California, Illinois and Louisiana, that have ordered residents to stay home unless going out for food, medicine and essential services.
However, the Birmingham City Council the same day approved a “shelter in place” directive through April 3. Alabama on Tuesday had at least 242 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 91 of those cases in Jefferson County.
