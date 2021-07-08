Ivey: Alabama ‘open for business’ despite health officials concern over Delta variant

FILE – In this June 5, 2018, file photo, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey speaks to supporters at her watch party after winning the Republican nomination for governor, at a hotel in Montgomery, Ala. After some Alabama sheriffs profited large sums of money by skimping on jailhouse meals, Ivey said Tuesday, July 10, that the state […]

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Governor Kay Ivey assured Alabamians via tweet on Wednesday that the state is “moving forward” and staying open despite health officials’ concern over the spreading Delta variant of COVID-19 and low vaccination rates.

The tweet was in reply to an AL.com headline reading “UAB expert says low vaccine rates could lead to new restrictions in Alabama”. Ivey called the headline “misleading” and said the following in her response:

No one asked for my input for this story, and the headline is misleading. So, I’ll respond here: Alabama is OPEN for business. Vaccines are readily available and I encourage folks to get one. The state of emergency & health orders have expired. We are moving forward. #alpolitics https://t.co/uS9bCP1Dsy — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) July 8, 2021

Alabama continues to report some of the lowest vaccination rates in the country, and multiple health professionals have spoken about the dangers of low rates coupled with the Delta variant.