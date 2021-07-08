Ivey: Alabama ‘open for business’ despite health officials concern over Delta variant

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Governor Kay Ivey assured Alabamians via tweet on Wednesday that the state is “moving forward” and staying open despite health officials’ concern over the spreading Delta variant of COVID-19 and low vaccination rates.
The tweet was in reply to an AL.com headline reading “UAB expert says low vaccine rates could lead to new restrictions in Alabama”. Ivey called the headline “misleading” and said the following in her response:
Alabama continues to report some of the lowest vaccination rates in the country, and multiple health professionals have spoken about the dangers of low rates coupled with the Delta variant.