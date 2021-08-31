‘It’s not only your life’: Mother of late Alabama super fan ‘Fluffopotamus’ advocates for COVID-19 vaccinations

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Nearly five months after Alabama basketball super fan Luke Ratliff died from complications caused by COVID-19, his mother is encouraging people who aren’t vaccinated to get the shot.

“Yes, it’s a shot,” Pamela Ratliff wrote on Twitter Sunday night. “A controversial shot to some, but think of those left behind. It’s not only your life it will save, it could be theirs also because death would be a welcome relief right now. Get the shot. For you and those you love or prepare your parents.”

Pamela Ratliff’s son, better known as “Fluffopotamus” in the Crimson Tide community, died April 2. The North Carolina native was only 23 years old.

In her thread, Ratliff discussed the final hours of her son’s life, how he wanted to get a vaccine and the sadness she felt after he was gone.

I wish I had the strength to get in front of all these people and just tell my story. Explain to them that regardless of if being their body if touches other lives. I wish I could relay the feeling of receiving the call saying Covid pneumonia 500 miles away. 1/2 — pamela ratliff (@irbransmom) August 30, 2021

Following Luke Ratliff’s death, the University of Alabama’s athletics program started the Luke “Fluffopotamus” Ratliff Memorial Gift Fund.