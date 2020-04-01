IndyCar’s virtual race to be aired on NBC Sports Network

In this image taken from a video provided by iRacing IndyCar, IndyCar driver Kyle Kirkwood, foreground, collides with Alexander Rossi (27) during the early running of the American Red Cross Grand Prix virtual IndyCar auto race at Watkins Glen International, Saturday, March 28, 2020. (iRacing IndyCar via AP)

(AP) — IndyCar’s second virtual race has been picked up by NBC Sports Network after the inaugural event drew 600,000 viewers to various online streams.

The race from virtual Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama will be aired Saturday and called by NBC’s booth of Leigh Diffey, Townsend Bell and Paul Tracy.

NASCAR has twice set the esports record for viewers, with more than 1 million tuning into its virtual race last week aired on various Fox Sports platforms.

