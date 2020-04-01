IndyCar’s virtual race to be aired on NBC Sports Network

(AP) — IndyCar’s second virtual race has been picked up by NBC Sports Network after the inaugural event drew 600,000 viewers to various online streams.
The race from virtual Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama will be aired Saturday and called by NBC’s booth of Leigh Diffey, Townsend Bell and Paul Tracy.
NASCAR has twice set the esports record for viewers, with more than 1 million tuning into its virtual race last week aired on various Fox Sports platforms.
