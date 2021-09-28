If you work these jobs, you should consider a booster shot of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, CDC says

Cashier Nancy Alvarez wears a protective mask as she works behind a plastic shield at the Presidente Supermarket during the new coronavirus pandemic, Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Hialeah, Fla. All employees are required to wear masks which are provided by the company. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — According to the Center for Disease Control, healthcare workers are not the only ones who should look into getting a booster shot of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Over the last week, the CDC has updated the requirements for booster shot eligibility. In addition to individuals over the age of 64 and those with underlying health concerns, “people aged 18–64 years at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may get a booster shot,” the CDC says on their website.

While the list does include nurses and doctors, other non-healthcare occupations are eligible for a booster, including fields that help stock grocery stores, provide child care and deliver mail.

Here’s a list of occupations for which the CDC recommends booster shots:

First responders (healthcare workers, firefighters, police, congregate care staff)

Education staff (teachers, support staff, daycare workers)

Food and agriculture workers

Manufacturing workers

Corrections workers

U.S. Postal Service workers

Public transit workers

Grocery store workers

To find a COVID-19 vaccination site, click here.