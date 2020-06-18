ICU bed shortages in central Alabama hospitals could impact medical procedures

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Central Alabama is still seeing a large increase when it comes to COVID-19 cases, but state health officials warn that other parts of Alabama are not in the clear yet.

The Alabama Hospital Association tells us the state has not seen the 14 straight days of declines, which is need to determine if the state’s cases are improving.

As the state’s cases increase, there is concerns that its related to community spread.

“There is ongoing spread in the community unrelated to a specific location that we can identify the contacts,” said Dr. Don Williamson.

Williamson says north and south Alabama maybe not be experiencing ICU bed shortages, but their cases are still of great concern.

Montgomery and Tuscaloosa were the latest two counties to see near full ICU beds.

“At some point, it forces hospitals to be able to provide care to fewer patients,” Dr. Williamson said.

In a news conference on Facebook, Sen. Doug Jones encouraged people to take personal responsibility when it comes to COVID-19.

“Because it’s not just about you, it’s about me, and it’s about your family and it’s about those around you that you actually do care about. It’s that person that you may come in contact with at the local Walmart,” Sen. Jones said.

