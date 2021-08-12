‘I have had COVID twice’: Alabama woman tells her survival story

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — At this point, all of us know someone who has had COVID or fatally succumbed to the disease. But if you contract COVID and are sent home after testing do you know what to do?

WDHN’s spoke with one woman about her recent recovery from contracting the disease.

“I have had COVID twice,” COVID-19 survivor, Ashley Lane said. Lane has survived coronavirus not once but twice.

She says she’s a survivor, but knowing what to do once she tested positive was a blur.

“They basically just said quarantine, they didn’t give me any medicine or any prescription of any kind.” Lane said.

Although her symptoms were mild both times, she says the lack of medicine made her fearful for her life.

“I was very scared that I was going to get very sick, like most people but I just prayed and did the best that I could do with home remedies,” Lane said. And not knowing what to do once diagnosed has left some in the hospital fighting for their lives.

According to the CDC, if you contract the virus, there are a few things to help it not get worse over time. Like, getting rest, taking recommended doses of pain relievers, and staying hydrated.

Lane says she took a slightly different route to beat COVID.

“Green tea, lemon, honey, ginger ale, cough drops, and staying out of people’s face,” Lane said.

But Lane says beyond that she wishes she had simply worn a mask.

“Wear your mask, COVID is definitely real.”