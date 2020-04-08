I-20/59 southbound rest area sanitized; now open after attendant tests positive for COVID-19

The Alabama Department of Transportation re-opened its Interstate 20/59 Southbound Rest Area in Tuscaloosa County on Tuesday evening after several hours of closure for sanitizing and deep cleaning after a rest area attendant tested positive for COVID-19.

ALDOT officials say the employee most recently worked 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. shifts from March 20 to March 25 and March 30 to April 5.

Back on March 16th, ALDOT instituted a practice for rest area attendants to be on duty for cleaning and emergencies only, and to engage in social distancing. Gloves are always used while cleaning. Even with these precautions, ALDOT urges anyone with COVID-19 symptoms to seek testing and medical care.

ALDOT officials say the employee’s co-workers have been informed and the employee and co-workers have all been placed on leave. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, rest area attendants are practicing social distancing, and are on duty for cleaning, sanitizing and emergencies only.

Also, ALDOT says rest areas are regularly deep-cleaned and sanitized by a contract cleaning company.

Rest areas in Alabama will remain open for the travel safety and convenience of motorists and truckers.

Information provided by the Alabama Department of Transportation visit.