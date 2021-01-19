Hueytown High School employee dies from COVID-19

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WIAT) — Wanda Hartley, the office coordinator at Hueytown High School, has died following COVID-19 complications, the school confirmed Tuesday.

Hartley, who was a 1964 graduate of Hueytown High, had been battling the virus for a couple of weeks, according to a post she posted on her Facebook page before she died. On Tuesday, the school shared a post from The Mark White Show that quoted Hartley’s daughter, Jennifer, in reporting her death.

“Our deepest condolences to the family, friends, students, co-workers, & Hueytown, Alabama, community in the passing of Hueytown High School Office Coordinator Mrs. Wanda Lane Hartley. After a two week battle with COVID, she passed away this morning. Her daughter, Jennifer, posted the following:

“It’s with a heavy heart that I let you all know that mom has peacefully passed away. She put up a hard fight against Covid but the damage to her body was too much for her to overcome. While we will grieve such a huge, unexpected loss we take comfort in knowing that she is now healed completely. The days ahead are going to be tough and we will gladly accept all the prayers that you can send our way. We are so thankful for the support system that we have in family, friends, and coworkers. Thanks so much for loving our mom. She truly was one of kind. This world won’t be the same without her.”

Hueytown High School shared its own message in paying tribute to Harley.

“Please keep our Hueytown High School Family in your thoughts and prayers,” the school wrote on its Facebook page. “We will miss you dearly Mrs. Wanda Lane Hartley!!! We love you!! HYT will never be the same! Prayers for her family and our school at this time. Thank you!”