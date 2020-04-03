How to properly remove disposable gloves

(CBS/WIAT) — If you are one of the many people using disposable gloves while grocery shopping, pumping gas or just when you’re out and about, it is important to know the proper method for removing them without touching the parts that might be contaminated with COVID-19.

In the video above, a first aid squad worker demonstrates the correct removal method in five simple steps.

You may also want to consider when to remove or change out your gloves to avoid contaminating other areas such as your car or home. If you use disposable gloves while you are out, remove the gloves before touching your car handle, doorknob at home, your face, cell phone, or any other areas that could be exposed to the coronavirus from the gloves.

LATEST POSTS