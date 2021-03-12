How the COVID-19 relief bill will impact communities

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The latest COVID-19 relief bill signed by President Biden, the American Rescue Plan, will help millions of Americans work to get back on their feet as recovery efforts from the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

The relief bill will impact many entities including providing $360 billion to states to distribute to cities as they recover.

UAB professor Peter Jones says many cities nationwide have cut their budgets throughout the pandemic and it has resulted in many people losing their jobs who work in the public sector. Jones says additional money from the bill will help them balance their budgets without having to make major cost reductions and continue to provide services people want.

“So for example, Birmingham had to stop offering transfers to non-profits for awhile just because the drastic budget cuts that they were being faced with. Hopefully that $360 billion will give local and state governments some relief,” Peter Jones, UAB Professor, said.

Schools nationwide will also be awarded $176 million dollars to help them reopen safely as well. This will allow schools to improve ventilation in the classroom, which is key to preventing the spread of the virus. Also, these funds will help schools purchase Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for both teachers and students.

The most money from the COVID-19 relief bill will be given throughout stimulus checks. People who make less than $80,000 could be seeing money deposited in their bank account as early as this weekend.