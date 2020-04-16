How the COVID-19 pandemic affects the real estate market

(WGHP/CNN) — During these social distancing times, buying and selling a home can be difficult, but it can be done under the right circumstances.
In a Q&A article from the Washington Post, the real estate market has slowed down due to an increase in unemployment rates, and buyers and sellers are concerned about how the pandemic will affect their move. According to reports from Market Watch and Fannie Mae, home sales are likely to decline by 15% this year. However, sales have not come to a complete stop.
It is still possible for people to buy and sell their homes while adhering to the COVID-19 safety guidelines. In an interview with CNN, managing broker and owner of Wright Real Estate Terrence Wright says he brings disinfecting wipes and gloves when meeting with clients. Agencies are also pushing for live video chats and virtual tours. Wright also says it is important for potential buyers to be aware of their “financial situation and job security. “
If you are looking to buy or sell a home, it is best to contact a real estate professional in your area to be sure of your decisions.
