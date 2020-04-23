How law enforcement is dealing with crime during the coronavirus outbreak

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town sits down with CBS 42 to discuss how law enforcement agencies in Alabama are dealing with crime during the coronavirus outbreak.
Town released a statement to law enforcement agencies earlier Wednesday:
LATEST POSTS
- Volunteer fire department prepares for Thursday storms while recovering from Sunday storms
- Virus shutdowns will likely make NFL draft most bet on ever
- Agents, players pleased NFL draft wasn’t delayed
- Logistics share draft spotlight with Joe Burrow, Chase Young
- Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox on his plan to ‘restart’ the city