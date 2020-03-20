How coronavirus is affecting Tuscaloosa first responders

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The spread of coronavirus is not stopping first responders in Tuscaloosa from doing their jobs.

Paramedics at Northstar Paramedic Services are taking more precautions like wearing face masks, gloves and gowns but want the public to know they are still on the job.

Edgar Calloway is the operations director. Northstar has 200 employees, paramedics, EMT’s and wheelchair van operators. The company also has Emergency Medical Dispatchers working at the 911 center and administrative personnel as well.

“We are going to respond we may be wearing a mask or gloves gowns so don’t be surprised by that,” Calloway said. “But we are still going to take care of you just live we always have and transport you to the nearest medical facility.”

Calloway says his crews are using more personal protective equipment to keep the staff from getting sick and to prevent spreading coronavirus to patients.

“We are using more masks, we have two levels of mask: we have paper or surgical type,” he said. “We also have the N-95 respirators that we would use if we were in a confined space in the back of the ambulance with someone who was coughing.”

Northstar is open 24 hours a day and is located on 17th street in Tuscaloosa off Greensboro Avenue.

