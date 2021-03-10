How churches have fared one year after first confirmed COVID-19 case in Alabama

BESSMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Church congregations have dealt with many unique challenges during the pandemic.

Bishop Van Moody’s the Worship Center serves more than 3,000 people each week and has transformed its services amid the pandemic going completely virtual. While his church doors have been closed for nearly a year, for his congregations, he says safety is the biggest priority.

“From the very beginning, we made a strategic choice to make sure the health and safety of our spiritual family was more important than dollars or the ability to function as normal because there are so many factors particularly when you talk about communities of color I knew we had to consider,” Moody said.

While some churches have chosen to keep their doors closed, others have not, including the Church at Chelsea Westover. The congregation serves several hundred people each week. Senior Pastor Danny Lovett says during a time like this people need to be able to gather as one.

“We know this we’ve already seen the statistical data the depression, the attempts of suicide have risen. I mean people need people,” Lovett said.

Adapting amid the pandemic has been a top priority for both congregations and they both launched some new forms of fellowship to engage more people including daily prayer calls and drive-in services.

“We would have 80 to 100 people show up for our drive-in service and instead of hollering ‘Amen’, they would beep the horns. That was awesome,” Lovett said.

“Our prayer call is also coming up on one year and we’ve had people join our prayer call every day at 7 a.m. from around the country,” Moody said.

Both the Worship Center and The Church at Chelsea Westover have seen growth during the pandemic which they are thankful for especially since they know many congregations haven’t been as fortunate.

“We’ve literally grown during this year even though we’ve had a lot of people staying away, watching faithfully online but we have picked up so many new people,” Lovett said.

“We’ve seen ministry expansion we’ve seen people connecting with our ministry in a great way from not only locally but globally,” Moody said.

Prior to opening its doors back up, the Worship Center is using guidance from a team of medical professionals to decide when it is best to open its doors back up. Moody says they are working to get their members as well as people in the community vaccinated and have plans to open up a vaccination site.