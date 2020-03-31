How ADPH is reporting the COVID-19 numbers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama’s coronavirus cases are increasing as well as the deaths, we’re looking into how the state is reporting the numbers.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) is releasing confirmed cases and death tolls multiple times a day.

“Basically, the tests are either come down through our bureau of clinical laboratories, or a commercial lab receives a positive test and then reports it to us electronically,” said Dr. Karen Landers.

Counties and hospitals across the state say their numbers aren’t reflected in the state’s count.

ADPH says the have to conduct an investigation before classifying it as a COVID-19 death.

“It’s an investigative process that we go through. That’s why there may be as reported that are not attributable to COVID-19 on our dashboard,” said Dr. Landers.

Monday, the state’s coronavirus task force talked about ways to stop the spread and the state’s numbers.

“There’s always going to be a lag in reporting from a hospital versus the Alabama Department of Public Health,” said Rep. Anthony Daniels, D-Huntsville.

House Minority Leader Rep. Anthony Daniels, a member of the task force, says he’s pushing for a shelter in place order.

“It wouldn’t have eliminated the cases but, you know, following the guidance, where other states are doing, that has really reduced the spread of the coronavirus,” said Rep. Daniels

Lawmakers will return Tuesday to determine how to finish out the rest of the legislative session.

