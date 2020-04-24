Housing Authority offers mobile COVID-19 testing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) The Housing Authority of Birmingham District, along with the Church of the Highlands, City of Birmingham, Christ Health Center, and UAB Minority Health & Health Disparities Research Center (UAB MHRC) are all coming together to help those who are greatly affected by the pandemic by offering mobile COVID-19 testing.

The testing will take place:



Friday, April 24th – 10 am until 2 pm – Morton Simpson Community Center parking lot

Saturday, April 25th – 10 am until 2 pm – Tom Brown parking lot at the MLK Center

Monday, April 27th – 10 am until 2 pm – Marks Village at Lewis Park.

Tuesday April 28th – 10 am until 2 pm – Collegeville in the Community Center parking lot

To be tested, call 205-848-4192 to make an appointment.

Bring a form of Identification and Health insurance card.

All co-pays for insured patients will be waived. Uninsured patients will be covered.

ONLY people who have symptoms or who have been in contact with someone who has the Coronavirus will be tested.

For more details visit /http://habd.org/

Visit UAB Minority Health & Health Disparities Research Center (UAB MHRC) for more details on the COVID-19 disparities among African-Americans.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, there are 5,832 confirmed cases and 197 coronavirus-related deaths in the state. About 52,641 people have been tested and 768 are being treated and hospitalized for the coronavirus in Alabama.

For the latest regarding the coronavirus in Alabama, visit the Alabama Department of Public Health website.