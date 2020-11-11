Hospitalizations, deaths from COVID-19 rise in Alabama

FILE – In this March 19, 2020, file photo, Alabama’s state health officer, Dr. Scott Harris, speaks during a news conference in Montgomery, Ala. Health officials are watching to see if the state has any upswing in coronavirus activity after the state lifted a stay-home order last week. Harris said right now it is unclear “what direction” the state is headed. He said by around May 10, the state should hopefully be able to judge if there is any rebound of virus activity. (Jake Crandall/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP, File)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The number of people in Alabama hospitals with COVID-19 is creeping upward as health officials expressed concern about the trajectory of the pandemic headed into flu and holiday season.

State Health Officer Scott Harris said Tuesday that state numbers are clearly moving upward. Alabama Department of Public Health statistics showed 1,206 people were hospitalized Tuesday with the disease, an increase of nearly 400 people over the last month.

The 7-day rolling average of daily deaths in Alabama has risen over the past two weeks from 11 deaths per day on Oct. 26 to nearly 16 deaths per day on Nov. 9.

LATEST POSTS