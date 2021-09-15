Hoover Met COVID-19 vaccination site reopens, offers Pfizer booster shots

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT)– Wednesday, UAB hospital reopened their drive-thru vaccine clinic at the Hoover Met in response to the recent COVID-19 surge and is offering first, second and booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine.

The clinic closed in May due to low turnout, and while vaccination rates in the state remain low, 139 people turned out at the clinic for vaccinations during its reopening.

“My wife is in the medical field, and she has already been vaccinated and just suggested I get vaccinated, so I went and got my first shot today,” said Steve Jourdan, who received his first COVID-19 vaccine.

Jourdan said the process was simple: “This was one of the easiest things I’ve done, there was no wait. There was nothing. I just pulled up they stuck me. I pulled up they, and watched me as easily. Then 15 minutes and I was out.”

The goal of the clinic is to also meet the demands of those who are eligible to receive the vaccine as well as provide convenience for those looking to get the third dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

“We wanted to make it as easy as possible for those individuals to receive their vaccine in a way it minimizes their exposure,” said Dr. Sarah D. Nafziger, MD Vice President of Clinical Support Services at UAB.

Health care leaders hope that the increase in vaccinations will continue as a way to help prevent rising cases and hospitalizations.

“The masking and getting people vaccinated makes a big difference so that we can do the things we want to do,” said Nafziger.

“All I want to do is get back to normal so if this helps, I don’t mind it,” said Jourdan.

Next week a second drive-thru vaccination clinic will open at Faith chapel. This location will operate Monday through Thursday 8 AM -1 PM, and the Hoover Met site will operate on the same schedule.

To learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations through UAB, click here. You can also schedule a vaccine by clicking here.