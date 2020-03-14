Hoover mayor releases plan to combat COVID-19

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Mayor Frank Brocato released a statement Friday outlining his plan to combat the Coronavirus if it spreads to Hoover.

The statement reads as follows:

“We are all aware of the current public health event affecting the world, the United States, the State of Alabama, and the City of Hoover. As events unfold, we are making sure that we have the proper plans, procedures, and equipment in place to protect the health of Hoover citizens and to continue providing essential city services. We are receiving guidance from state and local health departments and emergency management agencies and are basing our decisions on that information. We have a plan to have city employees work at remote locations, if that becomes necessary, to make sure taht critical city services are not interrupted. We began our preparations weeks ago and will continue to plan and act as needed until this situation is resolved.

Currently we have measures in place within every city department to protect the health of our employees and anyone that visits a city facility. Our fire department, police department, 911 Center, and other critical services are prepared and equipped to respond to this event. Facilities like the Hoover Metropolitan Complex, Hoover Recreation Center, and Hoover Library are working hard to maintain a safe environment. Based on Centers for Disease Control guidance, the Hoover Senior Center will be closed next week. We will determine when it is safe to reopen.”

The statement ended with referrals to information from the CDC and Alabama Public Health for information on how you can protect yourself and others.”