Hoover City Schools to deploy buses with WiFi for students without internet access

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — With schools across Alabama switching to online-only learning next week due to the coronavirus outbreak, Hoover City Schools is looking to help those students who may have trouble accessing the internet.

HCS says they will be sending eight school buses equipped with WiFi hot spots across the city to give students the chance to access their online school work.

Parents can drive towards the buses and gain internet access.

HCS technology leaders will assess bus placement over the course of next week and adjust locations if needed. All HCS grades 3-12 have district-issued laptops.

