Hoover announces plan to help businesses open back up

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The City of Hoover has announced a plan to help provide resources to businesses as they begin to open back up to the public.

This plan comes after Governor Ivey announced the new “Safer at Home” order for Alabama, which will take effect on Thursday, April 30, at 5 p.m.

Businesses within the municipal boundaries of the City of Hoover are encouraged to call the Hoover Business Resource Hotline to receive assistance in the following areas:

Interpretation of the State’s reopening/return-to-work orders.

Scheduling a consultation at the physical business location to visibly interpret guidelines.

Resources for obtaining personal protective equipment (PPE).

Keep in mind that even though the City of Hoover can assist in the areas listed above, it will not be able to provide businesses and legal guidance or definitive answers as to when and whether a business can reopen.

You can contact the Hoover Business Resources Hotline Monday-Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. by calling (205) 739-7162.

