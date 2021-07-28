Homewood City Schools announce masks will remain optional this fall

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Homewood City Schools announced Wednesday that masks will be optional in schools and facilities this fall.

“Our schools and teachers will continue to encourage, respect, and value everyone’s choice regarding facial coverings,” wrote Dr. Justin Hefner, HCS Superintendent, in the HCS Newsletter published Wednesday.

Hefner also said that should facial coverings be mandated by health officials, protocols will be updated.

The announcement comes exactly two weeks ahead of the school system’s August 11 start date. To read other protocols being put in place by HCS, click here.