Homewood Bagel Company to offer free meals for students while schools are on hiatus

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Homewood Bagel Company wants to make sure children don’t go hungry while schools are canceled for the next two and a half weeks.

The restaurant announced on their Facebook Page that they will offer free cereal breakfasts and peanut butter and jelly sandwich lunches.

Gov. Kay Ivey announced the schools would be closed for at least the next two and a half weeks due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

As of Friday night, six people have been confirmed of having the virus.

