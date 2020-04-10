Homeless to receive COVID-19 kits from Alabama Regional Medical Service

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Regional Medical Service (ARMS) is ensuring the homeless have what they need to protect themselves during this outbreak by providing 200 COVID-19 preparedness kits.

Each kit will include bottled water, gloves, masks, a thermometer, and a guide on proper hand washing. The community health center will deliver the kits on Monday, April 13 to One Roof, an agency dedicated to ending homelessness and in Central Alabama and providing healthcare to those uninsured. Those who are homeless will soon be able to wash their hands thanks to Be A Blessing Birmingham. They are also looking for volunteers, if you would like to help, visit their Facebook page.

Officials are frequently reminding citizens to practice social distancing and to remain home but, Anthony Gardner, CEO of ARMS says, “The homeless do not have anywhere to go and be safe.”

He believes the kits will better prepare them during this pandemic.

