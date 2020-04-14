1  of  2
Home Depot gifts nearly 16,000 masks to UAB

UAB Medicine

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama at Birmingham received nearly 16,000 medical masks from Home Depot Tuesday.

UAB posted the news on their Facebook page saying that they received the shipment of N95 masks.

The packages of masks came with signs saying, “thank you for all you do!”

