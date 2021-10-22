Here’s who can get a COVID-19 booster shot in Alabama

FILE – This Dec. 23, 2020 file photo shows a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in the first round of staff vaccinations at a hospital in Denver. Federal regulators are expected to authorize the mixing and matching of COVID-19 booster shots this week in an effort to provide flexibility for those seeking to maintain protection against the coronavirus. The upcoming announcement by the Food and Drug Administration is likely to come along with authorization for boosters of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

ALABAMA – The Alabama Department of Public Health has expanded eligibility for COVID-19 booster shots.

Following the CDC and FDA‘s endorsement, a booster dose of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been approved, along with the ability to receive a booster dose that does not match the first vaccine series somebody received.

For those who received the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, both of which required two shots, here’s who can get a booster shot under the guidelines released Friday afternoon:

Anyone 65 and older

Anyone 18 and older who live in long-term care settings, such as nursing homes, group homes, inpatient mental health or substance abuse facilities

Anyone 18 and older with underlying medical conditions such as cancer, diabetes, or those who are immunocompromised – visit the CDC website for a full list of qualifying conditions

Anyone 18 and older who works in a high-risk setting, such as first responders, teachers, corrections staff, and postal workers – visit the CDC website for a full list of qualifying professions

The booster for Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 recipients should be given six months or more after their second shot.

Everyone who originally got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can get their booster as soon as two months after their initial shot.

Again, the booster shot does not have to be the same brand as the first COVID-19 vaccine somebody received.