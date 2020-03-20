Here’s what we know about COVID-19 trends and what you should do to protect yourself

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – As COVID-19 continues to spread across the country, health leaders are gathering data on the virus and providing advice on how to prevent its spread.

The World Health Organization is offering tips to help the public. You may have seen some of those in a GIF created by Google that reminds people to “Do the Five,” or the five things you should do to prevent the spread of the virus. The WHO also created a graphic to explain when you should wash your hands.

Meanwhile, research from Johns Hopkins University shows the curve of the coronavirus. A graph of that data created by Statista shows what it means to flatten the curve and which nations are doing it most effectively.

New research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that younger adults are being hospitalized more often that many previously believed.

