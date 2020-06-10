Health officials seeing large increase of COVID-19 cases in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The state’s capital city has seen a major increase in coronavirus cases compared to two of the state’s largest counties: Jefferson and Mobile. Now hospitals in Montgomery are seeking help to give their nurses some relief.

You’ve heard it all before, but health officials are reminding people again.

“Where the mask, social distancing and washing your hands frequently,” said Dr. Donovan Kendrick.

Dr. Kendrick, the chief medical officer at Baptist Health in Montgomery, says these are just a few of the things to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

Dr. Kendrick says something as simple as wearing a mask could help.

“I ask people in the grocery stores, ‘[why] aren’t you wearing a mask?’ And many of them say things like, ‘oh, I don’t think I’ll get sick,’ or ‘God’s going to protect me.’ Okay, well, good, but is he going to protect me from you?” said Dr. Kendrick.

The increase in cases is putting a major strain on hospital staff. Meanwhile, the state has set an ambitious goal for testing the population.

“Our goal has been to test about 2% of the population in Alabama per month. I think we are getting there and I think we are there in a lot of places,” said Dr. Karen Landers.

If you suspect you have COVID-19 symptoms, please contact the Baptist Health Coronavirus Care Clinics prior to coming directly to the emergency room.

Call (334) 747-0150 to make an appointment. Screenings are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and they are closed on Sunday.

