Health officials concerned for potential flu and COVID-19 spread in schools

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — This fall, there is a concern that flu and COVID-19 will co-exist in schools.

Health and school leaders will soon be fighting two illnesses at once.

“We really don’t know what the combination of flu and coronavirus circling at the same time really means or even looks like,” Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said.

Dr. Harris says it’s possible for someone to have both COVID-19 and flu at the same time. The Department of Public Health says they are ramping up their flu vaccine distribution.

“We’re implementing our pandemic flu plan that we use that allows for sort of big drive-thru clinics or mass vaccinations or, you know, recruiting other providers,” he said.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Ventress, a nurse with the Department of Education, says COVID-19 guidance could help with flu season.

“We got to make sure that we are masking appropriately where social distancing or appropriately washing,” Ventress said.

Many schools around the state are offering flu shots to students.

“That is a great place to get your flu shot. Kids can get their flu shot through their schools. Parents, in some cases, can get flu shots through school-based health clinics,” Ventress said.

