Health experts concerned about rate of COVID-19 spread in U.S.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Health experts are expressing concerns about the rate at which COVID-19 is spreading across Alabama and across the U.S.

According to recent numbers from the World Health Organization, the U.S. has gained 1,825 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. Only Italy is experiencing a faster spread. But health experts say we could soon see the same effects here.

“If we do not take this seriously and really pay attention to the social distancing measures that are are under discussion, we really will not have the chance to change the trajectory that Italy is experiencing,” said Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, a professor in UAB’s Division of Infectious Diseases.

Italy has become a global hot spot for the spread of COVID-19 recently. It has the second-most cases worldwide, trailing only China, and new cases are rapidly popping up. Over the last 24 hours, there were 349 new COVID-19 deaths in Italy, bringing the nation’s total to 2,503. In the U.S., 17 people died from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, pushing the total number up to 115.

“So just globally and nationally, I would say extreme concern about the expansive growth of this epidemic/pandemic now,” Marrazzo said.

It’s a concern for many health experts including U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams, who said Americans could see some of the same effects here that Italy has seen.

“We are at a critical inflection point,” he said. “We have the same number of cases now that Italy had two weeks ago and we have a choice to make: do we really want to lean into social distancing and mitigation strategies and flatten the curve or do we just want to keep going on with business as usual and end up being Italy.”

Marrazzo echoed Adams’ emphasis on the importance of following social distancing measures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“If you do not have symptoms and you feel well,” Marrazzo said, “the best thing you can do is to stay well and keep yourself as far away from anybody as you can, as we’ve discussed, about six feet for social distancing, but certainly away from people who are sick.”

LATEST POSTS