Hayden schools will shift to remote learning next week due to ‘rapid spread of COVID-19’

HAYDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — Hayden schools will shift to remote learning next week, Aug. 23 – 27, due to the spread of COVID-19.

In a call to parents, officials said that students in the schools, which are part of the Blount County School District, will not attend in person next week.

Another set of schools in the district, Locust Fork High School and Locust Fork Elementary, made a similar move to remote last week but will be returning to in-person classes beginning on Monday, Aug. 23.

Blount County Schools have recommended masking indoors on their campuses, but have not made them a requirement, according to the district’s website.