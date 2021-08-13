Hatton Elementary School moves to virtual learning

9 year old child sitting at desk doing homework on computer, homeschooling, self development, motivation, improvement

LEIGHTON, Ala. – One Colbert County elementary school will be moving to virtual learning.

Hatton Elementary School Principal Nick Cottrell said the school is moving to virtual learning for the next 10 calendar days.

The move to virtual learning is part of Colbert County’s return to school plan; when 18-25% of students, faculty, and staff are isolating or test positive for COVID-19, the building is required to close.

Students will return to school on Tuesday, August 24. While students will learn remotely, teachers not in isolation will continue reporting to work as normal.

Packets were distributed to students Friday; meals will be available for pickup between 11 a.m. and noon on Monday, August 16 and Thursday, August 19 in the front of the school building.

School officials asked parents and students to practice social distancing and refrain from social gatherings to stop the spread of the virus.

Parents were also asked to contact the school nurse if their child or children develop COVID-19 symptoms or test positive.