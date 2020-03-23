Harvey Weinstein tests positive for coronavirus in prison

Live Now
ADPH holds a press conference with an update regarding the coronavirus
by: The Associated Press

Harvey Weinstein arrives at a Manhattan courthouse as jury deliberations continue in his rape trial, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

NEW YORK (AP) — The head of New York state’s correctional officer’s union says Harvey Weinstein has tested positive for coronavirus.

The 68-year-old former film producer, who was hospitalized with heart issues in recent weeks, was diagnosed just days after being transferred to the state’s maximum-security Wende Correctional Facility near Buffalo.

Weinstein was previously locked up at New York City’s Rikers Island jail complex, which has had a spate of coronavirus cases. He is currently serving a 23-year sentence for rape and sexual assault. The state prison system confirmed that two inmates at Wende have been diagnosed with the disease, also known as COVID-19. 

