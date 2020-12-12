Hangout Fest 2021 hangs in limbo

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WIAT) — Experts estimate 30 billion dollars was lost in canceled entertainment events in 2020 because of the pandemic. It is already carrying over into the new year. But, one of the biggest music events on the gulf coast has not been canceled.

The Hangout team issued a statement this week saying in part “it’s too early to tell if we can move forward”.

This years festival was canceled because of the pandemic and next years festival still hangs in the balance.

The statement continues: “rather than announce the lineup now, we are going to continue monitoring the situation.”

So for now, Hangout 2021 is on hold….with another update promised by the end of January.

